Says people should be allowed to choose their leaders despite party, religion

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that Nigerians should congratulate themselves for being lucky to still remaining together despite challenges that could have torn everyone apart.

The President also advised leaders to respect and allow the people to choose who they like as their leaders, irrespective of political party or religion.

President Buhari spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving the report of the National Security Summit held on May 26, 2021, by the House of Representatives.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina explained that the report was submitted by a team of House members, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.



READ ALSO: Buhari holds dinner with 109 Senators Tuesday night

President Buhari, according to the statement urged leaders to respect the people, from the lowest to the highest, “so that it becomes a duty to them (the people) to pay back to the leadership.”

Respect for the people, according to the President, should come in allowing them “to choose who they like as their leaders, irrespective of political party or religion.”

Describing the event as “a remarkable occasion,” President Buhari restated his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, recalling his visits to the 36 States during the campaign for 2019 elections.

He said, “The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy, or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was. People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too. I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability.”

Commending the 9th National Assembly for its cooperation with the Executive, he said he tried very hard to get the 8th Assembly to do same for the sake of the country, “and I didn’t succeed much. But time has proved me right.”

In his remarks, Mr Gbajabiamila thanked the President for endorsing the security summit conducted by the House, adding: “You were part of it from the very beginning, and you were to have declared it open, if not for the exigencies of duty.”

The Speaker said the summit became imperative after lawmakers were bombarded daily by their constituents on the security challenges facing the country, “and motions after motions were moved by the lawmakers.”

A committee of 50 lawmakers, across party, religious and ethnic lines, he said, was set up to plan the summit, “and Mr President was very eager and enthusiastic about it, showing the importance you place on security.”

Mr Gbajabiamila said the report was a product of inputs by traditional rulers, scholars, independent thinkers, and security chiefs, noting that it contains seven recommendations that require legislative action, and about 19 that will be implemented by the Executive.

The Speaker submitted: “Thank you Mr President for what you have done so far to douse tension and for Nigeria to remain one. It’s about all of us, not just the Executive, the legislature or the judiciary. And Nigeria will work, by the grace of God.”

Fielding questions from journalists on the implementation of the report the Speaker, “I just said that there’s the legislative part of it, which begins and ends with the legislature, which we’ve already kick started that process.

“In terms of the executive, we’ve kicked the ball to the executive. I believe you saw the service chiefs here, you saw all the security agencies here, present. You saw Mr. President, you saw the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, you saw the Chief of Staff.

“That is an indication of how serious because we came here, the plan was for the leadership to present the report to Mr. President, unknown to me, but because it’s a security matter, you saw the show of force.

“They felt it was a show of force, that this is a security matter, everybody must be involved and that’s what Mr. President brought here today. He brought his whole security team and to me that gives me inspiration. It gives the leadership inspiration. We believe that that alone is a sign of good faith.”

Vanguard News Nigeria