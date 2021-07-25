.

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, We Are All One Foundation, WAAOF, weekend, urged Nigerians to appreciate and support the efforts of the military and other security agencies in combating insecurity across the country instead of using derogating statements against them.

This was stated by the Founder and President, WAAOF, Musa Abdullahi Garba Gokaru while speaking with Vanguard on the need for citizens to collaborate with the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force including other security agencies in combating all forms of terrorism across the country.

Expressing concern, Gokaru said this is the right time to boost the morale of security forces as they have put their lives on the line to secure Nigerians and protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria from any external or internal forces that want to capture and divide the nation.

He said: “It is important as an organization that is focused on peace, love and unity, which these pillars of human co-existence is founded upon forgiveness and tolerance, we will like to speak on the sacrificial and patriotic demonstrated over the years by the Nigeria Army and other security agencies.

“We need to sensitize Nigerians about the enormous sacrifice our officers and men in the military have put in to secure our nation amid rising insecurity.

“First of all, Nigerians and the international community need to know the great achievements of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress-led government.

“Those Nigerians who are taking to the pages of newspapers, radio and television stations including the social media to criticize the Nigerian military in the comfort of their homes and offices without knowing what happens in the battlefield, it is really pathetic and condemnable because they are just instigating Nigerians against those of our brothers and sister, fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, and fellow Nigerians who have sacrificed and put their lives online, which some have paid the supreme price for their fellow citizens to be secured and the nation remains united and peaceful.

“It will be recalled in 2011-2015, the security situation was precarious and dangerous in Abuja, the nation’s capital, where Nigerians were killed at will through bomb blasts at foreign offices, like the UN Building, major bus stops, places of worship, plazas, and shopping malls, which residents including foreigners were afraid to go to the office, shopping malls, recreational facilities, places of worship, markets, social gatherings, and to bode vehicles.

“Until President Buhari was voted and sworn-in as President of the country, and he never delayed to swing into action to tackle the ugly insecurity situation in the country, which the Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief, and today Nigerians can move freely in Abuja, including other cities.

“Our gallant security personnel needs to be scored 99 per cent if not 100 per cent for their performance and sacrifice because if they had not done what they are doing now Nigeria would not be in existence. So, the military officers and men have done more than what other military men in other countries of the world can do because what is happening in this country happens in other African countries by now there would be Civil War.

“They are to be encouraged, appreciated and supported by their fellow countrymen whom they are out to protect whether in the cold, under the rain and sun, and other terrible situations.

“They keep sacrificing every day, and they are also facing sabotage but never gives up despite the limited resources at their disposal even at that never relent to give their best, but have been on top their game gallantly for this country to be united, strong and being together.

“People who criticize them are just being political and Nigerians should stop listening to them, and the question is when they were in power what they did to solve the problem? But we need to understand that it is not proper for them to criticize the military officers and men who have put their lives in the line.”

Meanwhile, his words to the Nigerian military in the frontlines in combating terrorism, banditry and other criminality, “Those in the frontlines of fighting insurgency, banditry, and other criminality detrimental to our national security, peace and unity is that you should know that millions of Nigerians are behind, appreciate, support and pray for you every second, minute, and hours because God and Nigerians are with you there, and victory is on your side. Please do not listen to saboteurs but keep doing the great job you are doing to keep this country, secure and peaceful.

Speaking on the purchase and arrival of the Tucano aircraft in Nigeria to boost the air fighting power of the Nigerian Air Force, the WAAOF boss said, “When the Buhari-led administration put forward the issue of purchasing the Tucano jets to boost the fight against insurgency, some Nigerians as usual to the media with propaganda to criticize the motive of the government.

“Some did not believe that the government has gone for that deal while others saw it as a blindfolded deal, but now the Tucano jets have arrived Nigeria is proof that this administration and the military and other security agencies are fully on top of the game which indicates that from 99 per cent to 100 per cent they will combat insecurity. It is a great development.”

Vanguard News Nigeria