Infinix is bringing to you the Hot10i which allows you to power your fun, thereby taking entertainment to the next level for you. The Hot 10i is in partnership with Android Go to provide you the best budget phone your money can buy. This was created with the youth in mind, particularly students who need affordable smartphones that still meet most of their tech needs.

The Hot10i comes with a 6000mAh big battery +PowerMarathon Tech, a 6.52” HD+ Waterdrop Sunlight Display, a 13MP Dual Camera with Quad Flashlight, an 8MP AI Super clear Selfie camera, Face Unlock & Fingerprint for double security, and an XOS 7.5 based on Android 11

Considering that young consumers are ambitious, fun-seeking, photography lovers, music-savvy and stylish, these features just fit their lifestyle perfectly. It is available in trendy colours such as Morandi Green, Mist Copper, Heart of Ocean, and 95° Black.

The Infinix Campus Storm X 2.0 Edition is coming to selected campuses (Laspotech Campus Ikorodu; Federal Technical College, Akoka; and Unilag, Yaba) on the 22nd, 27th, and 29th of this month to tour the school with Dancers, DJs, and MCs showcasing the Hot 10i in experiential booths.

This will allow students to have a first-hand experience of the device and its functions. It promises to be loads of fun as a lineup of engaging activities such as Golf, Ball Juggling, Football tournaments, and more will be featured. Winners of these competitions get instant gifts of branded items and souvenirs from Infinix and the device will be retailing at N51, 400 naira only.