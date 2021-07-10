Onochie denies APC three times, says 'I'm not a member of APC'

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke,  has urged the  Senator Gaya led-Committee on INEC, to reject  Lauretta Onochie.

He equally appealed to the Senate  Screening Committee to disqualify the INEC commissioner nominee as evidence abounds that she is a card carrying member of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Onochie, while appearing before the committee, has stated that she stopped being a card carrying member of APC since 2019 after President Buhari won his second term election.

Reacting to her statement in Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke alleged that evidence had emerged that Onochie swore  to an affidavit  on June 30, 2021, at the FCT High Court, Abuja, where  she clearly indicated that she remained a member of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari’s Support organisation.

According to him, “all things being equal, Onochie is not qualified to occupy such a significant position of INEC commissioner, so she should be disqualified for lying on oath.  If anything, her lies disqualified her. If the Senate allows her into INEC, democracy will die in Nigeria.”

The PDP chieftain who argued  that it is totally  wrong  for  an aide of Mr. President to be nominated into INEC, insisted that it would lead to conflict of purpose and interference.

