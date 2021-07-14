INEC PVCs

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

As part of its sensitisation programme for Nigerians to exercise their voting rights, the Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide (NBM) has charged citizens who have attained the age of 18 years since the last exercise in 2018, to participate in the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

Oluwatosin Dixon, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the organisation, in a statement made available to pressmen on Tuesday harped on the importance of the exercise, and charged eligible voters not registered to seize the opportunity by getting captured on INEC’s database and consequently obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

It will be recalled that INEC resumed the online CVR nationwide on June 28, three years after the last exercise. The physical registration is expected to commence on July 19 at the INEC state and local government offices.

“Citizens should seize the opportunity to obtain their PVCs, so to be able to exercise their franchise in the run-up to the 2023 General Elections and in subsequent elections.

“Nigerians should endeavour to educate themselves of electoral processes and their rights as citizens, and avoid being influenced by political actors who may want to obtain their voters card for financial inducement,” it stated.

The NBM commended INEC for the commencement of the exercise, and called on faith based organizations and civil society groups to support the commission in mobilizing Nigerians of voting age to participate in the ongoing exercise.

INEC stated that the exercise is also open to those whose permanent voters cards (PVC) are damaged, have been stolen, or need to change their bio-data.