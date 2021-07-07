



The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has urged Warri federal constituents to turn out en masse and participate in registering for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, organized Continuous Voters Registration CVR exercise flagged off across the country.

While charging his constituents of Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West LGAs respectively, Ereyitomi advised those who are 18 years and above who have not registered in the exercise to do so, as well as those without Permanent Voters Card, PVC, including those that want their voting points or units and area changed, should take advantage of the INEC CVR window.

Ereyitomi who also doubles as the House of Reps Deputy Chairman, Niger Delta Developed Commission, NDDC, said as part of the effort to have more opportunities by championing and having more voice louder in the National level politics the people of Warri need to make themselves available to be adequately captured in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration.

The Lawmaker appealed to all of his constituents who are 18 years and above to make sure they participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Ereyitomi encouraged Warri people to go through the INEC commission’s registration portal at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org,

adding that according to the commission schedule of appointments for online registrants and physical CVR, at INEC state and local government offices nationwide is expected to commence on July 19, 2021, therefore his people should take advantage of it and not be disenfranchised.