.

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya has yesterday disclosed that nominated commissioners including Miss Lauretta Anochie would on Thursday know their fate.

Speaking on a monitored programme on Channels Television, Politics Today, Senator Gaya maintained that the petitions sent to the senate would be the basis for questioning the nominees.

“We have received petitions against some of the nominees of Mr President for these screenings. We will look at the petitions if they have grounds, then we use the petition but where it does not have a strong ground, we may only do what is right.

“For the nominees, we have six people waiting and by Thursday, we will invite them and then screen them before we discuss the electoral act. We will ask the nominees questions based on the petition. If they answer well, fine, and if they didn’t answer well, then we have the right to take our decision according to the law. We have about 11 petitions so far, maybe some would even come before Thursday”.

Recall that President Buhari nominated Lauretta Onochie alongside Prof. Kunle Ajayi, Ekiti, Saidu Ahmad, Jigawa, Prof. Muhammad Kallah, Katsina, Dr Baba Bila, North-East, and Prof Sani Adam, North-Central, and their names were sent to the Senate for confirmation since in October 2020, nine months now that the President’s transmitted letter requesting the request of the nominees has remained unattended with the Senate.