Two weeks after announcing corporate winners of the 2021 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence, the facilitating Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has listed 15 winners for the individuals category for the prestigious awards.

Executive Secretary of NNLA board, Amb Ovie Odubu made the list public at the unveiling of the rebranded plaque for the awards in Abuja.

He said, “This unveiling is coming on heels of series of nominations by members of the public who partook in choosing deserving Nigerians into various categories of the awards. As with the custom of NNLA, fifteen distinguished individuals have made the final winners list for the 2021 edition of the prizes.

“The winners include 3rd Republic governor of Bauchi State, Alh Dahiru Deba, Chief Gabriel Ogbechie of Rain Oil, Alh Auwalu Rano of Rano Group, Mr Kayode Adedosun of Ticktos Nigeria Limited, Olakunle Owoeye of Ecowatt Nigeria Limited, Mr Abuh Mohammed of Eecs Nigeria Limited, Engr Kehinde Oduntan of Motak Investment and Engr Kehinde Raji of Aaraji Group .

Other latest prize winners include Dr Lawrence Ajayi of Lakel Group, Mr Farouk Imam of Cocoon Homes, Mr Philippe Goron of Ringardas Group, Alh Shehu Umar Sambo of Ministaco Nigeria Limited, Ikenna Ubosi of Dayson Nigeria Limited, Mustapha Shehu of Mbs Engineering and Mr Matthew Sele-Epri of Mcmatty Group.

“As usual since advent of Covid-19, in line with NCDC protocols, particularly against the announced 3rd wave, usual award dinner will not be holding.

“Instead the management board of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards will perform the award presentation at the various offices of the distinguished recipients.”