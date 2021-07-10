.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has said, his administration will sponsor 200 citizens to specialise in different courses at the University of Lagos.

Zulum made the announcement on Thursday when he led Borno’s delegation to attend Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi’s Conferment of doctorate degree by UNILAG.

Former Governor of Borno, Senator Kashim Shettima, Borno’s APC State Chairman Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Sen. Abubakar Kyari and Sen. Mohammed Abba Aji graced the event.

The event also has in attendance the President Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces Muhammadu Buhari, ably represented by the NUC Executive Secretary Professor Abubakar Rasheed, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tetfund Chairman Kashim Ibrahim Mutawwalli and a host of other Distinguished Nigerians.

Zulum while commending the management and staff for their continued support in areas of research and innovation, Zulum has noted UNILAG’s consistency in maintaining academic excellence.

Zulum stated, “we will raise the bar for good governance Allah willing”.

Zulum also thanked UNILAG on behalf of Borno State for identifying and awarding the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of Borno State University as an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa).

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe assured the public that the University of Lagos will continue to do its best in moulding the right kind of graduates required to build the nation and make Nigeria proud.

The VC said, the three-day Convocation ceremony culminates on the graduation of a total of 15,733 students comprised of first degrees and postgraduate degrees.

He also thanks to the Governor of Borno State Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Senator Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries for attending the occasion.

His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi Shehu of Borno and Chancellor of the University of Lagos and Alhaji Aliko Dangote were among the dignitaries that attended the ceremony.

Vice-Chancellors of Borno State University Professor Umar Kyari Sandabe and that of University of Maiduguri professor Aliyu Shugaba also delivered a goodwill message at the 51st Convocation ceremony.