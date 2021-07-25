The Chairman, Ojo Local Government, Mr Rosulu Idowu, has been re-elected with 9,111 votes in Saturday’s local government poll in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Idowu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, defeated Oniyide Olajide of the PDP, who got 1,526 votes.

Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr Segun Ege, said that Idowu, having complied with the requirements of the election, had been and thus returned.

“I Ege Olusegun Adebisi, certify that I was the Local Government Returning Officer for the election held on the 24th July 2021 for the election was contested.

“Having gone through the results, Mr Rosulu Olushola Idowu of the APC scored 9,111 votes, while Hon Oniyide O.R Olajide of the PDP scored 1,526votes.

ALSO READ: SERAP sues Buhari, wants court to declare gag order on reporting of terrorist attacks illegal

“That Mr Rosulu Olushola Idowu of the APC is hereby declared the winner of the Chairmanship Election of Ojo Local Government.

“Having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority of votes, the aforementioned is hereby elected and returned”.

Rosulu, while giving his speech, thanked the Almighty Allah, the leaders of the party and the residents for the opportunity given him to serve a second term.

He thanked them for believing in him and the party APC, saying that there was no victory, no vanquished. “It’s a no victory, no vanquish”.

“We promise to uphold this great trust reposed on us and we promised to make you proud of your value votes.

He promised to bring more development projects to the Council.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria