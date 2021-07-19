By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has commenced investigation into how a 62-year-old, Pastor, Thompson Onyekwuru with Redeemed Christian Church at Umuatum, Umukoto, Umudibia, Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State, was stabbed to death by a 36-year-old, man, one Obumneke Onyemechileuzo, in the area.

The Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, while explaining to newsmen in Owerri, said the Police in their preliminary investigation of the incident which happened at Umuokoto, discovered that, when Onyemechileuzo, alleged to be a mentally challenged person, was cutting the wife, Ogechi Onyemechileuzo, with a kitchen knife, and Pastor Onyekwuru, intervened in a bid to stop the beating, as a result of which Onyemechileuzo, stabbed the Pastor, on his back and he fell down.

Even when the Police came for the rescue, Onyemechileuzo, with a kitchen knife went after the police Officers, but the Police said it was in the process of Onyemechileuzo’s attacking the Police that he (Onyemechileuzo) was shot by the Police in self -defence.

However, according to the Police both the Redeem Pastor, Onyemechileuzo, and the wife were rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed the Pastor and Onyemechileuzo dead but the wife was still receiving medical treatment as of the time of filing this report.

According to the Police, “Following a distress call received on 14/7/2021 at about 14:00 hours, at the Divisional Police Headquarters Nekede Owerri, Imo State, that one Obumneke Onyemechileuzo “Male” age 36 years of Umukoto Umudibia Nekede in Owerri West LGA of Imo state, suspected to be of unsound mind, armed with a kitchen knife was violently beating his wife, Ogechi favour Onyemechileuzo “Female ” age 26 years of the same address over a minor domestic issue.

“And that, when a pastor with Redeem Christian Church, Owerri, lmo state, Pastor Thompson Onyekwuru “Male ” age 62 years of Umuatum Umukoto Umudibia Nekede in Owerri West LGA Imo State, intervened by stopping him from stabbing his wife, the suspect rushed at him, stabbed him on his back and he fell down unconscious.

“On arrival at the scene, the police team saw the suspect seriously beating his wife, threatening to stab her and ran to prevent him from stabbing his wife. On sighting the police, he attempted stabbing one of the officers’ on the neck when he was shot on the leg in self-defence.

“He fell down and was immediately, disarmed. The victims and the suspect were then rushed to Rosana Hospital Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state, where the doctor on call, referred the victims to Human Race Hospital Nekede Road, Owerri due to the gravity of the injuries they sustained where the pastor and the suspect were confirmed dead.”

The Police continued: “The woman was admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital and she is responding to treatment.

“The corpses were later deposited at Agbala Mortuary in Owerri North of Imo state. The exhibit knife was recovered to the station.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has ordered a discreet investigation into the case to unravel the cause of the incident.

“He then, advised the community to maintain peace, be law-abiding and go about their legitimate businesses pending the outcome of the investigation.”

