By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state government yesterday said that over four thousand poor homes, ten thousand farmers as well as sixty communities would benefit from the Imo-CARES programme in collaboration with the World Bank project.

Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Eze Ochiwar Ugochukwu, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

According to Ugochukwu, it was part of the Uzodimma’s community-driven development to address the issue of poverty and empower small scale businesses in rural areas.

He said: “On Monday the 28th June 2021, His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State flagged off the Imo-CARES Programme which is a recovery and economic stimulus package for poor households and vulnerable persons in Imo State.

“Governor Uzodimma will through this intervention programme attracted from the World Bank achieve the following milestones:- Support over 4,000 members of poor and vulnerable households through financial transfers to the aged, chronically ill, and the disabled.

“Support over 10,000 farmers, Construct over 60 community development infrastructures, build over 100 Water and Sanitation infrastructures, support over 1,400 Small Enterprises with business grants.”

It was the view that beneficiaries will be selected from : The State Social Register ( SSR), the State Poverty Map, and through collaboration with, traditional Rulers, president Generals, women Leaders, Youth Leaders. All these under the Governor Hope Uzodimma Community Driven Development (CDD) approach. This programme is expected to last for at least two years,” the government said.

Vanguard News Nigeria