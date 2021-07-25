• Drops New Single ‘Nwanne’

Music is the art of arranging sounds in time to produce a composition through the elements of melody, harmony, rhythm, and timbre.

Over the years, Nigeria music has continues to evolve with the coming and going of an array of talents who have brought in different flavours of music for people to enjoy.

Business-wise, it’s also one of the fastest-growing entertainment sub-sector in the country even without government support.

One dynamic feature of the music industry is the fact that new talents emerge every now and then which means it has so much room for new talents to be discovered.

One of such new talents set to make a gigantic impact in the industry is Kayset.

Kayset whose real name is Emmanuel Patrick is through his latest single shown that he is a force to reckon with in the Nigeria music industry.

His new single titled “Nwanne” is a master piece especially for an emergine talent.

The song features a very interesting collaborator known as Yovi. Together, these two guys Kayset and Yovi pulled forces together to create a piece with a juicy fusion of the igbo and yoruba language.

Kayset says “music is everything to me; i breath music; i live music;” I released the song ‘Nwanne” in order to test the waters and see how accepting my sound will be and it has been overwhelming so far. i am the future of Nigeria music and am ready to give it all i’ve got.