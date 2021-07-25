By Juliet Ebirim

Popular actress and Instagram sensation, Princess Shyngle recently took to her Instagram page to share sexy, eye-catching photos of herself.

‘Single but I’m wifey’ the curvy beauty captioned the photos.

Recall that Shyngle filed for divorce from her ex-husband barely a few months after they tied the knot. The beautiful actress accused her ex, Gibou Bala Gaye of domestic violence.

ALSO READ: If you have an issue with ‘Oko Iyabo’, go to court, Yomi Fabiyi blows hot

Taking to her Instagram stories and insta-live, Shyngle explained that she decided to share the new development on social media because her ex-husband put her in a bad light when he went public.

The Gambian-born actress had left fans pleasantly surprised on January 30, when she took to social media to announce she had gotten married to her boyfriend, Bala Gaye.

The film star was once engaged to Frederic Badji, her Senegalese boyfriend, but the relationship hit the rocks soon after.

Vanguard News Nigeria