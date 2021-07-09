.

Chief Olumide Aderinokun has reacted to reports claiming he is antagonising the Ogun State government with his charitable gesture to the people.

During an interview session on Roots 97.1fm, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said that he is not competing with Dapo Abiodun-led government but rather helping them to ease the hardship on people.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom has through his brainchild, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, initiated several projects in Ogun Central Senatorial District with the mission of making lives better.

When quizzed about his philanthropic gesture if it comes as an opposing move to outdo the government.

Chief Aderinokun said: “I’m not competing with Dapo Abiodun, let’s assume we’re in the same political party, I’ll still be doing the same thing but then he’d say Olumide you are doing a good job.

“To be honest, I’m helping him and the government too with my kind gesture to my people. There are a lot of problems and we all know the government cannot do everything, former Governor Amosun has focused on roads and bridges, I think there should be a follow-up on what Abiodun government is doing and he should focus on healthcare, market development and many more.

“I’m not going against anybody, I’m even helping them. For the past 10 years, there has not been water in rural communities across Ogun State and I don’t know if the government has started providing it today, but that is why I’m helping my people with these borehole projects and we have opened 17 so far in six Local Government Areas.”

The revered businessman who has interest in property development, farming and technology also expressed his unflinching support for Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu who is set run for governorship seat again in 2023.

During the call-in session on the programme, Chief Aderinokun was asked about why he’s not aiming to be the next Governor.

He said: “My friend, my boss Chief Dr. Oladipupo Adebutu as you’re aware of who will be the next Governor of Ogun State. We stated earlier that you can’t outshine your master and this man really loves Ogun State, he has spent a fortune.

“Neutrally, the money would have made a lot of millionaires but he has his people at heart and he is just trying to help the people. He is also very passionate about the Local Government autonomy. I’ll continue rooting for him and by God’s grace he will be the next Governor of our state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria