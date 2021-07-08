.

*…challenges anybody to show evidence of participating in APC Activities since 2019

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senior Special Assistant to President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has said she is not a member of All Progressive Congress (APC) as being reported in the media.

Speaking during her screening Thursday, Onochie said that she withdrew her membership of the party in 2019, immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari won his second term in office.

She challenged anybody to come out to show evidence of participating in APC Activities since 2019.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has defied protests from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Civil Society Groups, others and it has begun the screening of Special Assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie as one of the National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).

Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South led Committee carried out the screening.

Among those that were screened is Senior Special Assistant to President on Social Media, Onochie Lauretta, Delta, Prof. Mohammed Sani, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, Ekiti, Saidu Ahmad, Jigawa, Prof. Muhammad Kallah, Katsina, Dr Baba Bila, North-East, and Prof Sani Adam, North-Central.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Ms Lauretta Onochie is already in the Senate waiting to be screened.

Onochie arrived at the Senate wing of the National Assembly at about 11 am; accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Babajide Omoworare.

She was immediately ushered into the office of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabri Gaya. Moments after, Onochie re-emerged from behind closed doors and headed to Hearing Room 211 new venue for the screening exercise after the initial venue was changed.

Recall that the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus had last week stormed the National Assembly with other members of the National Working Committee, NWC to protest against the nomination of Special Assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie as one of the National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).

The Leadership of the opposition PDP who defiled the Rain had described Onochie as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who should not be saddled with such a very sensitive position against the backdrop that she would compromise and work for her party, to the detriment of democracy and the country.

Secondus, the PDP NWC members and supporters who stormed the MOPOL Gate of the National Assembly at about 12:30 pm to kick against Onochie’s nomination had asked the Senators to throw away the name by not confirming her as a National Commissioner.

Vanguard News Nigeria