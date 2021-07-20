It is one thing to be talented and another thing to consciously contribute to the development of a society. It takes a different kind of initiative to be able to look into the society, see what’s wrong and then purpose to contribute your quota to effect change.

KashMoney, a rapper, entrepreneur who also doubles as the CEO of EmpireDream Records recently took up a project to reach out to young girls in our society. He purpose to give a number of girls sanitary pads. There has been articles of how some girls whose parents cants afford a pads uses clothes and other improvised materials during their menstrual period and this results in some girls missing classes. Knowing how this will greatly impact our society, we had a chat with KashMoney to give us a hint into what the project is all about.

When asked what the project was about and why he chose to embark on such project? KashMoney said, “The humanitarian project is a way of giving back to the community”. He said, “it’s a way of impacting lives and also I think it’s necessary to educate the youngsters about peer pressure & life after school. If everybody who has done something for themselves feel the need to comeback and help the society in their own little way, our society will become a better place before we know it.”

We further questioned him to know if he thinks this was a right step project in the right direction? KashMoney said, “YES.. I think it is the right step because it’s also a way of connecting with my fans and promoting my brand & music. I have female fans and I know they have needs, especially those who do not have much privilege to enjoy what makes life easy; and since a menstrual cycle is a constant in a female’s life, not having a privilege to buy pads should not mess up one’s life when that menstrual cycle is around the corner. This makes this project very important or if I may use your words, “right”. It been in a good direction relays back to how I am also using this avenue to promote myself, my intention and my craft; so it’s definitely a right step in a right direction”.

It is obvious how naive teenagers can be when faced will the responsibility of having to take care of their menstrual period with all the cramps, pains and cleaning that comes with it. And we live in a society where there is too much pressure going around such that parents sometimes forget their children’s birthday, talk less their daughter’s menstrual period. Many families can not afford to feed well talk less making extra money available for their daughter’s menstrual cycle; so we understand what he meant when he said it is a very sensitive topic; and we can agree any less it is not spoken about enough.

After discussing about the project, we decided to ask KashMoney about his craft and career. He described himself as

a performing hip hop rap artist, an entrepreneur and also the CEO EmpireDreamin records. He said his vision is to contribute in building a good music platform in his city Port Harcourt and then Nigeria. He also want to encourage and help put other upcoming artist on the right lane and change lives. He said, “to achieve my vision school tours is the easiest way to do it: connect with the fans and interact with them the best way possible. Students are at the stage where they can be rightly moulded, but it also means it is the stage they can also be misled or feel pressured, especially when the society is not paying much attention to them; this is why I chose the school tour as a way to promote my craft and I feel while am at it, I should pick up a project or two”.

We asked further what the acceptance has been like and what he has to say about the music industry? He said, “The acceptance has been so fantastic and all love. When you compare the time I have spent in the industry and acceptance so far, you will realise I have been lucky; I mean a lot of people are putting in effort but has nothing to show for it”. He also said,

“The Nigerian music industry is taking over the globe and I’m so impressed and think it’s right I take part in that movement”.

We rapped up the chat by asking KashMoney what his next move is? He said, he and his team are currently working on huge projects, recording more songs for his EP and shooting more videos. This means aside the project for girls which KashMoney just finished, we should be expecting other outreaches from his camp as well as other fantastic music and videos. That is double dose for our society: to be entertained and supported by our very own.