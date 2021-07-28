.

…Sets up Task Force

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Michael Ogar, on Wednesday declared arrest on Private Security Companies, operating illegally in the state.

Ogar made the declaration during a stakeholder meeting with the State chapter of the Association of Private Licenced Security Practitioners of Nigeria, APLSPN, held at the Command’s Headquarters in Owerri.

The Commandant said those operating illegally were undermining security in the state and likely to involve in illegality. He said his officers would collaborate with the state chapter of APLSPN, in enforcing the arrest.

To achieve this, a task force was inaugurated with the aim to carry out the enforcement on illegal operators of private security companies.

According to the Commandant, “We are going to work with the APLSPN, to force those people to register and if they continue to operate we will make them uncomfortable. We will arrest them. Let me say this if you are wise go and register now.

“Wherever you hide we will come and arrest you. You cannot undermine security and we continue to watch you. If you are a private company operator from another state coming into Imo, consult with the leadership of, APLSPN, if not we will make you uncomfortable in the State.

“I want to plead if you see any of them anywhere operating illegally please tell us we will come there and arrest them. Again, we will in collaboration with APLSPN, go on enlightenment campaign to even communities for them to be aware.”

Earlier in his remark, the State Chairman of, APLSPN, Retired Commissioner of Police, Nicholas Nkemdeme, was also “worried some of our people had refused to register after several warnings to register their company to avoid embarrassment. In Imo, we have agreed that any company that will work in Imo must register after this warning only four of the companies have registered and I want to plead with operators to register quickly.”

On the issue of why some of them delayed in the renewal of their license, he said: “The delay in renewal was that we wait for our companies to be audited before we pay our annual tax after that we proceed to the renewal of our licence. The problem is the period of time-delayed during the auditing of our companies.”

Photos of the Inauguration of the task force and other stakeholders meeting with APLSPN, organized by NSCDC in Owerri, on Wednesday.

