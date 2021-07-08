By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

MINISTER of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Thursday, said that the debts owed by airlines in the country to federal agencies have risen to about N37 billion.

This is just as he alleged that despite the fact that Bi-Courtney Limited owe about N13 billion, it had not remitted a dime to government coffers for 13 years.

The Minister stated this when he featured at the ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He explained that the debts were owed to aviation parastatals, including Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN; Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, among others.

Sirika further said that the government had been circumspect in demanding for the payment mindful of how they might react.

He, however, vowed that the government would go after the airlines and other aviation stakeholders to make sure that they pay what they owe.

Speaking on the controversy over the disbursement of the N5 billion COVID-19 palliative to aviation stakeholders, he said that it was agreed that airlines owing aviation parastatals should not benefit from the palliative.

According to him, “In fact, the service providers in our system, FAAN, NAMA, said oh these guys are owing us, we should take the money from the money being given as palliatives.

“We said no. But the intent of President Buhari is to ensure that he cushions the effect on businesses. Let us find a way of surviving, and let them take the money.

“So we would have taken the money and left them with nothing and we stay with nothing.

“So, this brings us to the question on the money owed the parastatals. It is about N37 billion that they owe. If you’re owing government, you are owing FAAN.”

