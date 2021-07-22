Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko – Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has promised to pay N3 million in three months for the treatment of indigent patients at the renovated Nkechi Hospital, Ohanze, Obingwa Local Government Area.

Ikpeazu made the promise on Thursday, at Ohanze, while inaugurating the newly reconstructed and expanded Nkechi clinic which has now been transformed into Nkechi hospital.

The hospital which was formerly a clinic run by his parents’ in-laws, Mr Sunday and Mrs Jemima Nwakamma, was upgraded and expanded by his wife’s brother, Dr Emeka Nwakamma.

The governor thanked Emeka for following in the footsteps of his mother in the service of humanity and urged him not to stop this good idea and work on the way.

Ikpeazu said Jemima Nwakamma’s choice to work at a poorly paid Mission Hospital at Onitcha Ngwa rather than in a government hospital she was qualified for, was the beginning of God’s blessings on her family.

“As you operate this hospital go back to Mama Nwakamma’s principle of service to humanity no matter what it takes, please attend to all, no matter their status.

“Those who come without money, please accept them too. I say so because I would want your own children to continue from where you stopped.

“They should continue from where you stopped because there is a great grace that is linked to serving God through serving humanity.

“That principle is working also in my own house. If God is owing you, you are blessed because you must be sure God must pay you. He does not owe.

“I make this contribution so that those who come without money can get treatment and those who can pay just a little can rely on my contributions to get treated”, he said.

The governor urged the people of Obingwa not to die in silence because they do not have money to attend a hospital but should rather go to the place and get treatment.

He prayed that God who began this work with Emeka will not stop it on the way but complete it to His glory and the benefit of the people of the area.

While explaining what brought about the clinic being expanded, the Chief Medical Director, Nkechi Hospital, Dr Emeka Nwakamma, said their parents who were nurses always had the desire to heal patients.

He said Nkechi Hospital which began about 1970 in one room was later expanded in 1982 and following his parents wishes which they did not live to witness.

“This Centre will be a healing place for all medical and surgical afflictions.

“We are grateful to Earthwide Surgical Foundation in the USA for partnering us in providing World standard and great surgical care to anyone who comes into this hospital for their health care needs”, he said.

Nwakamma also thanked doctors he called “Dr Amazin” who came with him from the USA for his commitment and all other health organization that has promised to support the hospital with personnel.

He also expressed gratitude to governor Ikpeazu, his in-law and his Sister, Nkechi who the clinic was earlier named after for their immense support.

Dr Joe Osuji, Abia Health Commissioner said the move by Emeka to expand the hospital with standard Medicare facilities for all was a laudable action.

Osuji urged the people of the area to access the love of the Nwakamma family through using the hospital and promised that users will always be attended to anytime they come to the hospital.

