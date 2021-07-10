By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Restive youths of Odo Owa in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state on Saturday engaged operatives from the Inspector General of Police office in Abuja who came to arrest a traditional chief and eight others over the destruction of Fulani camp (Gaa Fulani) in the town, in a gun duel.

While the police team arrested the traditional chief and eight others, six of the youths who repelled the attacks were also arrested while three pistols, Six Cutlasses, two axes, and two Motorcycles were recovered from them.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that the visit by the IGP team was instigated by an alleged Cell break in Iloffa Police station about three weeks ago whereby six suspects arrested in connection with the burning of the Herdsmen Camp were set free by the hoodlums.

Some youth who escaped with bullet wounds were said to have been taken to traditional homes to remove the bullets, a source said on Saturday evening.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered from multiple sources that the police team stormed the two Communities in the wee hours of Saturday to pick up the suspects who allegedly participated in the destruction and burning of Fulani camps in Kajola, Odo-Owa, and a Hotel in Omu-Aran in April this year.

As a result of the arrest, the traditional markets in Iloffa, headquarter of Oke-Ero local government council, and its neighbouring Community, Odo-Owa could not hold on Saturday.

Two of the suspects including a Chief according to the sources were picked up while sleeping in their homes in Odo-Owa while the rest seven were arrested in Omu-Aran.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the operatives first went to the house of a TIC member of Oke-Ero local government who was not at home before they proceeded to arrest the Chief and another youth in the town.

