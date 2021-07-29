DCP Abba Kyari

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has ordered an internal review of the bribery allegation brought against Mr Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).



The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.



Kayari was accused of being paid bribe by a serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, to arrest one of his friends in a $1.1million deal.



Mba said the I-G order was sequel to the receipt of the allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).





He pledged the commitment of the Nigeria Police in the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

Mba said further developments on the case would be communicated to the public.