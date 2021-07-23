Tunji Offeyi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian journalist based in the United Kingdom, Tunji Offeyi has said that what Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho is currently passing through and the way leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was recently arrested portrays Nigeria in a bad light.

Offeyi said this when he spoke on the current state of the nation. He said as a Nigerian, there was need to always join the conversation and call our leaders to order when they seem to be straying.

He said, although Igboho should have resisted the urge to take laws into his hands, it was not enough reason for the Nigerian government to storm his residence the way they did.

His words: “Sunday Igboho should have resisted the temptations to take laws into his hands. Violence can never cure violence. That said, it is even worse for the legitimate government of Nigeria led by Muhammadu Buhari to act with impunity by storming his house at night killing two persons as reported in the papers without due process, no warrant of arrest or anything like that, it was sheer carnage. We wait to see how his case goes with the Benin republic authority.

“Same goes for Kanu’s kangaroo arrest. Both incidents portray Nigeria in bad light. We can’t go on like this. At the root cause of this agitations are perpetual inequality, poverty and refusal to redefine the state of the union, whereby we have a weak centre, a sort of power devolution to the regions and an end to security and political instability in our polity.”

He added that the Buhari-led administration has not lived up to expectation. He used the opportunity to call on Nigerians not to repeat the mistakes they made during the 2015 and 2019 elections in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to him, “the Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed as it has been projected to. Buhari can’t give you the knowledge he lacked in the first instance. His is a regime of dictatorship, tribalism and ethnocentrism. A government of cabals.

“Now, can you define what ‘presidency ‘ is? There seems to be a leadership vacuum in Nigeria so that Buhari seems a mere figure head who is being controlled by forces inimical to the growth and prosperity of our nation. The lesson is for the electorate not to vote out of anger or emotional sentiment in the coming election.

“Buhari got in because the people were dissatisfied with Jonathan’s government tainted with corruption, but instead of replacing him with a capable youthful president, they fell for the candidacy of the repackaged Buhari as a ‘born again democrat’. Have you seen where a leopard change its spot? No! So his is a case of once a soldier always a soldier. We need to choose our next president and leaders after careful character analysis and robust background checks to avoid electing and re-electing charlatans to manage our country’s affairs.

Offeyi at the University of Oxford

On what he has been up to in recent times, Offeyi said, “a lot of water have since passed under the bridge been into this and that, still active in journalism writing mainly on my blog Tunjiwrites.wordpress.com.

“I did a refresher journalism course at the University of Derby in conjunction with RJC and the BBC and Guardian UK where I also retrained. I bagged a Masters Degree in International Relations from Staffordshire University. Recently, I successfully participated in a course at Central European University and got my certificate and equally started a doctorate at Teesside University.

“I also recently received a certificate from the prestigious University of Oxford where I have been doing a course. In terms of leadership, I am a member of the African Venture which comprises of carefully selected African future leaders. We meet to learn, brain storm and engage prominent African leaders. A few days ago, we had a long and fruitful meeting with HE Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria. As you will agree, it is a long list and I can go on, but above all God has being faithful, to him only be the glory.”

