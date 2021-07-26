..Warns FG to stop harassing freedom agitators

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on commended the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ogungunniso 1, for sending a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Mr. Sunday Adeyemo is facing trial.

Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is the arrowhead of activists agitating for a Yoruba nation and putting an end to harm being inflicted on farmers and women in Yorubaland by Fulani herders.

Afenifere’s acting Leader and National Publicity Secretary, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Jare Ajayi, they commended the monarch raising a delegation to be at the court where the Yoruba agitator is being tried in Cotonou.

Afenifere also commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II who, last week, set up the Ooni Caucus meant to work on various issues pertaining to Yoruba interests including the travail presently being faced by Igboho.

In the same vein, it was reported that some kings and Yoruba communities in Benin republic mobilized heavily in support of Igboho who is on trial in that country.

They also got applause from Afenifere for ensuring that an Oduduwa son, Igboho, does not suffer unjustly.

Afenifere urged other obas in Yorubaland and other prominent people to emulate the good examples of Olubadan and Ooni.

The statement reads: “If there had been good governance in Nigeria and people are not harassed without any just cause.

“It is so sad that President Muhammadu Buhari administration is concentrating on hunting and harassing those who are seeking relief from the oppressive situation in Nigeria while shying away from tackling the menaces of kidnapping, terrorism and antics bordering on ethnic cleansing”.

On the propriety of Sunday Igboho trying to escape abroad, Afenifere maintained that there is nothing strange or wrong with this adding that history is replete with conveyors of a new order having to seek refuge outside their immediate at least for a time.

“We recall that Moses had to be taken away from the prying eyes of Pharaoh and his agents in Egypt. Prophet Muhammed (SAW) too had to leave his hometown, Mecca for Medina in order to escape persecution. Thus, there is nothing wrong in Igboho seeking a respite first to preserve his life and perhaps to re-strategize.”

Afenifere, however, accused the Federal Government of going after freedom agitators while neglecting those who are known to be behind terrorism in the country.

“By its conduct, government is giving people reasons to belief the allegation that it is pursuing a Fulanisation agenda. Harassment of freedom agitators and innocent citizens must stop forthwith” the statement added.