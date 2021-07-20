.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A socio-cultural group, Kiriji Heritage Defenders has disclosed that Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo is not a criminal and should not be treated as such.

This follows the reported arrest of Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho by security operatives in the Benin Republic and the news of his possible extradition to Nigeria.

Kiriji defenders in a statement issued by its Director-General, Dr Ekundayo Ademola on Tuesday in Osogbo disclosed that treating Igboho as a criminal would only embolden more agitators against the federal government.

The statement reads, “Since the news got to us of the arrest of Igboho in the Benin Republic, we have been making efforts to reach him. We insist that Igboho is not a criminal and should not be treated as one.

“Nigerian government should not attempt to treat Igboho as a criminal, as doing so will not only aggravate tension in the South West region, but it may eventually provoke more agitators to rise against the government.

“Igboho’s right should be respected and he should not be extradited as facts on the ground does not support that.

“Yoruba leaders of thought should rise up and safe one of their own. We can’t afford to allow people against our collective good to silence our agitation for better deals as a group of people.

“We also state here without ambiguity that attack on Igboho by the government will not silence agitation for the Yoruba Nation. This agitation did not start with Igboho and it won’t end with him. He should not be harmed or killed by the agents of the government.

“We say he should be left alone and allowed to enjoy his freedom, as he has not committed any crime to warrant the kind of victimisation he is currently being subjected to.

“Yoruba Oba’s must rise and speak up. We must not allow government or any of its agency to kill or harm Igboho”.

