By Gabriel Olawale

Convener of Coalition for Good Governance and Justice, CGGJ, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang, has said that the Federal Government was not only clamping down on suspects from the South, but also tackling banditry in the North.

Responding to the backlash trailing the arrest of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, who is being detained in the Republic of Benin and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Umohinyang said Nigerians should condemn what is bad irrespective of which tribe the person comes from.

Umohinyang, who was the Convener of Re-elect Buhari Movement in 2019, noted that the recently delivered Tucano aircraft from the United States to the Nigerian military would in no small measure help to stem insurrection, especially in the North East and North West.

He said: “When people raise the question about arresting someone in the South-East and not being able to arrest those perpetuating banditry in the North.

“You must draw a line between the man that has an address and the one that does not have.

“This government inherited the crisis in the North-East and as it was tackling it, the insecurity in the South-East and South-West erupted.

“What has happened is that the government has captured the ones they can lay their hands on while the manhunt for those that are on the run will continue.

“It is not good for us to try to segregate crime; a criminal is a criminal no matter where he comes from.

“A man who has committed a crime will be treated the same way. It is not true that the government is only interested in dealing with criminals from one side of the country. With this kind of scenario, we embolden criminals.

“I feel so disappointed when I read comments concerning attempts to arrest the man that started the agitation in the South-West.

“We should condemn what is bad irrespective of which tribe the person comes from.

“Let us not begin to massage the ego of those who want to divide us. Whether from the North or South, criminals should be dealt with decisively.

“The citizens must rise above ethnicity and religion; let us not begin to attach names and tribes to criminals.”

Vanguard News Nigeria