By Sylvester Kwentua

Yomi Fabiyi is not ready to allow anybody to bully him into accepting that his movie, Oko Iyabo should be condemned and brought down!

In a lengthy Instagram post, Fabiyi asked whoever felt offended by his movie to seek redress in the courts.

“The HONEST TRUTH is this; the majority that attacked me never saw the movie OKO IYABO. Meanwhile, all the charades imported to fool the gullible on social media are baseless and disgusting.

Now thousands upon millions have seen the movie OKO IYABO and asking one question, Why the condemnation/backlash? Raise your child to be civil, informed and wise, online. Many E-witchcrafts are online now.

“You can only claim legal rights and damages on any movie if your full name, voice or image is used. If the writer or producer respects these rights, then you must respect the constitutional right of expression.

“Oko Iyabo was shot before any court date. And nothing prejudices the case. The original and main story is a different concept. The few familiar scenes are mere re-creations. Releases are decided by marketer not producer.

“You all can now see that nothing in the movie is promoting sexual abuse, molestation or those lies being peddled. They played on the weakness of social media in Nigeria to violate my rights of expression, a cause for serious concern. And TAMPAN as a movie association that should promote human rights protection followed dirty social media noise. It is sad and unbelievable that this is happening in 2021,” he writes

