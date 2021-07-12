.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Bandits who abducted the chief of Kajuru in Kaduna state and other persons from the royal household, have on Monday demanded an N200 million ransom.

An official of the royal palace in Kajuru, Dahiru Abubakar, told journalists in Kaduna that while making the demand, the bandits had assured that the chief and others in captivity were not molested and were in good condition.

“We are still appealing to them ( bandits) to release the 85-year-old royal father and the others unconditionally, especially that his health condition is fragile, ” he said.

He explained the entire people of Kajuru were deeply worried over the abduction, and have collectively intensified prayers for the safe release of the royal father and his people in captivity.

The bandits, numbering over a hundred, had at the weekend, raided the chief’s palace at night and abducted the Chief, some members of his family and palace aides.

Meanwhile, a joint patrol of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), conventional Police and the Nigerian Army attached to Kajuru LGA are currently engaged in a search and rescue mission around the forest for a possible rescue of the Chief of Kajuru and other kidnapped victims, while IGP’s Tactical units have been contacted for technical support.

This was contained in a statement by the Kaduna Police Command, on the kidnap of the Chief of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu and 10 members of his family.

The statement signed by ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that the Kaduna Police Command through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Kajuru, Kaduna was ” in receipt of an unfortunate report on the kidnap of the Chief of Kajuru, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu in the early hours of today 11th July 2021.”

It said, “the incident occurred about 0234hrs when armed wielding bandits in large numbers invaded Kajuru town, shot sporadically and gained access into the Chief’s residence where they abducted him and ten (10) members of his immediate family to an unknown destination.”

“Notwithstanding, the Joint patrol of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), conventional Police and the Nigerian Army attached to Kajuru LGA are currently engaged in searches h and rescue mission around the forest for a possible rescue of the victims while IGP’s Tactical units have been contacted for technical support.”

“The Command is saddened with this incident and it’s not relenting in ensuring a lasting solution to current upsurge of criminality in the state. Members of the public are urged to remain calm and should always support the Police and other security agencies with credible information that will enable them to curtail any possible attack on innocent citizens before it happened.”