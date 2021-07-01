Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin

The Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that he will give recommendations to those people who would aspire to become his successor.

He said it is his responsibility to give recommendations to those people who will aspire to become president.

“On one hand, they say if there is a gap, something will fill it and there are no irreplaceable people.

“And on the other hand, it is my responsibility to give recommendations to those people who will aspire to become president,’’ he said.

He also expressed hope that someday, he would be able to name a certain person deserving to become next president of Russia.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria