The 21st century has truly heralded the arrival of a global economy where people and trade move from place to place with stunning alacrity.

For many people across the world, due to mixture of factors, they do not always possess the mobility that this sort of global trade requires while also denying many countries capital and tools for high intensity projects.

French-born entrepreneur is among those trying to solve these growing issues through CRBI (citizenship and residence by investment) plans, helping to facilitate cooperation between private individuals who seek to invest in new countries and governments open to receiving them.

“I have more than 10 years of experience in the Private Wealth industry and finance,” Mr de Damas says about his decision to focus on this type of business. “It was a natural continuation of my goal to mix personal relationships of high caliber with the financial and investment world.”

After graduating with a degree in economics, he had begun an investing career in the Hedge Funds division of Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild in Geneva before becoming a commodities trader in the shipping derivatives and oil desk of Louis Dreyfus Commodities in Geneva.

Now, his objectives include helping others achieve the same financial freedom he has achieved.

“I help people achieving their dreams through the services offered by Damacorp, I provide them with peace of mind, and the backup plans that them and their family require to live freely,” he explains.

On the other hand, he has high hopes for his company. “I hope we grow into an industry leader for clients and governments, create new global strategic partnerships and scale my ventures in the crypto space.”

Already, Mr de Damas and his partners are already pushing innovation into the crypto space, taking advantage of their network and foresight to merge the value system with intrinsic star quality. Explaining their recent power moves, he says:

“We signed an exclusive partnership with AlphaTauri (F1 Team) and Pierre Gasly (f1 Driver) with our crypto hedge fund and the Fantom cryptocurrency $FTM, that’s the future.”