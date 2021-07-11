By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lost to the All Progressives Congress, APC, one of the party’s bigwigs, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu popularly known as “Ugo Sly” was officially received by the top chieftains of APC, at the Party’s secretariat in Owerri.

Ugo Sly said he joined the APC because he has seen the difference between light and darkness, adding that the governor Hope Uzodimma, has shown capacity in the area of infrastructure development and needed his support to do more.

According to him, “If you move around Imo state, since Hope Uzodimma came in as governor, you will see the standard infrastructure projects going on and some of them completed, such a man needs our support to do more. Imo is gradually changing for the better.

“I will do my best I could to support the party, APC, even in winning its forthcoming elections in the state that is why we are thanking God for what we are seeing today in Imo and by the end of Uzodimma’s administration Imo will look like Dubai.

“So, I am just facing the reality, yes I saw the difference between light and darkness, the bad and the good, so what I did is what I am supposed to do.”

Vanguard News Nigeria