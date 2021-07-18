Lai Mohammed

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described as fake the report making rounds that he asked Anambra Obi Cubana, Group Chairman, Obi Iyiegbu, to loan money to Nigeria.

The Ministry of Information and Culture on the ministry’s verified Facebook page made available to media on Sunday insisted that the news report claiming that the minister made the statement was misleading and unfounded.

Recall that the news which was published by an online medium read in part, “Obi Cubana has this kind of money and Nigeria is borrowing money from China. Cubana should borrow us money, Nigeria is collapsing- Lai Mohammed”.

ALSO READ: Why we didn’t approve herbal medicine for COVID–19 treatment – NAFDAC

The social media has been washed with the trending lavish funeral organised by Obi Cubana for his mother in ObaAnambra State.

The unprecedented naira rain at the funeral left many mouths wagging and wondering why Federal government would not approach Cubana for loan rather than going offshore with higher interest and burden.

It will be recalled that the upper legislative chamber against all the oppositions Thursday approved Buhari’s latest request for external loans to the tune of $8.3bn and €490m under the 2018-2020 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan.

This brought Nigeria’s debt to N32.92tn from N12trn in 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.

Vanguard News Nigeria