By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Sabina, the Sister of late Major General Hussaini Ahmed who was abducted on the day the senior officer was killed was released on Wednesday after spending thirteen days in captivity.

Recall that the former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army was murdered on July 15 along the Lokoja – Abuja road

Ahmed was buried at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery in the nation’s capital with full military colours and in line with Islamic rites.

The Army officer was killed when gunmen ambushed and attacked him on his way from a trip to Okene in Kogi.

The assailants thereafter kidnapped Sabina and her whereabouts remained unknown for more than three days after the incident.

A family source on Wednesday confirmed that the victim is now free saying, “I’m happy to inform you that General Ahmed’s sister, Sabina is back. She was released today.

“A good man, just about 50 years old, was killed; his sister was held hostage for two weeks.

“For us, these are trying moments. But in all, we thank Almighty God.”

The source further disclosed that the victim, who is in her 30s, is seriously traumatized, had been taken to a safe location and would undergo medical treatment.

Late Major General Hussaini Ahmed was appointed Director of Veteran Affairs at Army headquarters by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya before his death.

He served as Provost Marshall under the tenure of former COAS, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

