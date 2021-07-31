.

The Police Service Commission has said it will conduct it’s own separate investigation into the allegation of bribe leveled against Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari by convicted fraudster Abbas Ramon, aka Hushpuppi

Recall that on Thursday 29th July 2021, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba ordered a review of the case of bribery brought against Kyari in a $1.1million scam, at a US court and the efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to have Kyari arrested

A source said the PSC’s decision to do a separate probe became necessary following suspicion that some persons within the Police force were not favourably disposed to DCP Kyari’s high profile status as a result of the many fears he has achieve in crime busting investigations and arrests.

A statement on the IGP’s directive titled, ‘Alleged Indictment of DCP Abba Kyari: Inspector General of Police Orders A Review of the Information’, was signed by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer.

It read, “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly”.

According to the source the PSC would carry out independent investigations irrespective of findings of the Police authorities on the bribe allegation against Kyari.

“Even though the IGP as the operational authority has the right to investigate any allegations against any of his officer, the final decision on punishment or discipline rests with the Police Service Commission.

“In this regard, the commission which has its own mechanisms for investigation, would conduct it’s own probe concerning the alleged indictment before any final decision can be taken on the future of the officer.

“Yes it is true that we will wait for the full report of the investigation and it will be treated officially by the commission in accordance with the law. The law has specific punishment for such offences if proven and they include dismissal, demotion, reduction in rank and suspension, as the case may be.

Usually, cases of alleged misdemeanor against Police officers or personnel are investigated by the Force Disciplinary Committee headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration who is the most senior DIG at Force headquarters.

However, after sitting and coming out with the findings of their investigation, the findings are sent to the PSC, whose own investigations department sits and vets, for final decision.

On many occasions, indicting conclusions reached by the Force Disciplinary Committee on Police officers conduct that recommended dismissal, demotion or suspension, have been over ruled by the Police Service Commission

