By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, called for a forensic investigation into reports that the United States of America Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has linked head of IGP Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to alleged international fraudster, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The PDP in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the revelation of the involvement of Kyari, “the head of Nigeria’s intelligence response unit, as a receiver of proceeds of international fraud is worrisome, disturbing and a stain on the integrity of our nation.”

The statement reads: “The PDP asks President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, should be handed over to the FBI.”

“It is indeed disquieting that the integrity of our nation has fallen so abysmally low under the corrupt and fraud-patronizing President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud.

“Our party demands that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders.

“We urge President Buhari not to ‘ease out’ this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing for a forensic investigation on the suspect.

“Moreover, if this Abba Kyari matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system and our nation at large.”

