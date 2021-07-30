.

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister and foremost chieftain of the PDP, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has backed the embattled DCP Abba Kyari to come out clean from the allegations of fraud levelled against him by a notorious fraudster, Abbas Ramoni, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

DCP Abba Kyari, a super cop, widely celebrated for his heroics against criminals and bandits was on Thursday alleged to have benefited from a $1.1 million fraud involving a Qatari School Owner and Abbas Hushpuppi.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, was ordered to immediately arrest and detain DCP Abba Kyari for allegedly benefiting from the proceeds of the fraud.

Recall that DCP Abba Kyari has denied any involvement insisting that he and his men merely responded to a distress call from Hushpuppi and never collected a kobo from the money laundering kingpin

Reacting to the allegations against Abba Kyari by Hushpuppi, Fani-Kayode said it is a mere conspiracy to destroy his career and the excellent service he has offered to Nigeria

Fani-Kayode said this in a post on his social media handle, insisting that unless he sees a prove he will never believe the lies against Abba Kyari.

He said, “A super cop that has risked his life protecting us from kidnappers, murderers & terrorists all these years; that has arrested more criminals than any other is accused of taking bribes from a yahoo boy, scammer all the way from America and we are expected to believe it? Not me”

“Abba is one of the bravest, brightest and best cops in Nigeria and I will not believe these crazy allegations levelled against him or condemn him unless I see any evidence to the contrary,” He wrote.

Fani-Kayode noted that Abba Kyari has proven himself as an excellent cop over time with an impeccable record of fight crime.

“He has proved himself over and over again when it comes to catching criminals and I do not believe that he is one himself. If he were he would not have such an excellent record in combating crime.” He said.

Fani-Kayode expresses sadness on why Nigerians are always hasty to celebrate evils report against their best.

Nigerians seem to take delight in believing and assuming the worse about their best. That is part of our problem: we love and celebrate the evil but we despise, hate and seek to pull down the righteous and good.” He noted

Fani-Kayode insisted that unless there is evidence, Abba Kyari remains innocent saying that even the American police have crooked cops too

“As far as I am concerned there are as many crooked, bent and killer cops all over the world as there are good ones. America has its fair share of both. The only people that ought to take pleasure in reading this crap about Abba are the kidnappers and terrorists in our country,” He wrote

Fani-Kayode believes that the allegations are mere distractions, urging Abba kyari to continue his service to the nation.

According to FFK, “Allegations are a dime a dozen and an indictment does not amount to a conviction: show me the evidence or keep your mouth shut forever.”

“I urge Abba to continue the good work he has been doing and not allow himself to be distracted by his numerous detractors.

“This is a deep conspiracy to destroy his career and it will not work.” He wrote.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has ordered an internal review of the allegations preferred against DCP Abba Kyari, promising to continue to work with the FBI and other international crime fight agencies to curb criminal activities.

The statement which was signed by the police force spokesperson CP Frank Mba promised to make available to the public findings of the internal review.

Vanguard News Nigeria