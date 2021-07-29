By Arogbonlo Israel

Following allegation by embattled Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi, a United States court has issued a warrant of arrest for a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nigeria, Abba Kyari.

According to a court document obtained by Peoples Gazette, Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi; and his co-conspirators.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the court said Hushpuppi conspired with Kyari to arrest and jail a co-fraudster, Chibuzo Vincent, after the latter threatened to espose a $1m committed against a Qatari businessman.

Mr Abbas was arrested in Dubai last June and he pleaded guilty to fraud in the US this week. The FBI said Abbas and Kyari have been friends and were both involved in a conspiracy to launder money.

Mr Kyari was also indicted of receiving bribes from Mr Abbas to arrest a member of the syndicate in Nigeria.

Kyari risked 20 years imprisonment if found guilty of the allegation.

“A criminal complaint and an indictment contain allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Both conspiracy counts alleged in the indictment carry a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year prison term,” the court document reveal.

Judge Wright’s permission for the FBI to arrest Mr Kyari and hold him in U.S. custody was unsealed on July 26.

However, Kyari in a statement denied allegations of conspiracy with Hushpuppi, saying he only met him two years ago and did not benefit financially from the fraudster.

