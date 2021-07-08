Over the years, Susan Esisi founder of Susan Chanel Beauty has proven that small starts are the foundation for long lasting achievements.

The skin consultant, beauty entrepreneur and wellness advocate is one of the leading voices when it comes to beauty and wellness.

On what made her develop passion for cosmetology, the Efik born entrepreneur said:”I developed a natural love for it, and over time made some creams for my friends. So when they gave me positive reviews and encouraged me, I decided to take it to another level. So far, it has been fulfilling and profitable”.

Recounting the challenges she encountered when she kicked off her brand, Susan Chanel Beauty boss noted that she had little or no support when she started out.

“I remember when I got started I was home and had little or no help. All I had was a dream that seemed far fetched. Getting a good location to set up camp was also a struggle. But we are here and doing better against all odds”.

Shedding the light on how she gets the ideas for Susan Chanel Beauty products, Esisi revealed that being innovative and having a hunger for learning has kept her relevant.

“I’m an innovative person who also loves to learn from others. This has kept me relevant. As regards our spa treatments like relaxation massage, deep tissue massage, cellulite and g5 massage, vagina steaming, gentlemen facial ,body sculpting, brightening facials, dermaperm facials, lightening body wash, post-operation care, waxing, vacuum therapy, breast firming, steaming, deluxe pedicure and manicure treatments, I have had to learn from other skincare and spa enthusiasts”.

Esisi also averred that she derives joy in helping others solve their skin related problems.

“The ability to help someone feel good about themselves or relieve their stress gives me huge fulfillment and joy”.