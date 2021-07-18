By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Uche Nwaefuna is popularly known as Uche Montana is a drop-dead-gorgeous who may very well be any man’s object of daydreams as well as his nightmares depending on how your luck turns out with her. In a rather brisk chat with Potpourri she affirms that a woman can truly love two men at the same time and equally too when asked the question.

“Yes, it is very possible for a woman to equally love two men at the same time. I believe she would be in love with two different genuine things about them,” she had answered briskly and declined to speak further on the issue.

ALSO READ: I see no demerits in being beautiful – Berbiedoll

However, in another separate interview, the actress who broke her acting duck in a movie titled “Poison Ivy” and made a name for herself in a series titled “Hush” explained her kind of man.

“I like a man who is kind, patient, and ambitious. I love a man that is always willing to talk things through and is constantly working towards being better. I love a man that yearns for success as much as I do. I love a man who is soft-spoken, compassionate, loves kids and can bring me out of my bad moods. Also, I love a man that has money,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria