The Right Path

You might not always have the right start, but where you finish your journey is a choice only you can make. This was how Reggery Gravenbeek’s life unfolded. Born in the city of Rotterdam in a district that was known for high rates of street crime, he was soon lost in the dark city.

Today, he is a rising filmmaker. The hardships he faced in his own life have inspired him to attempt to protect young boys from making the same mistakes.

Reggery Gravenbeek: Early Life And Time In Prison

Although Reggery Gravenbeek was a bright kid with lots of potential, an unfortunate incident pushed him over the cliff and into the world of crime.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2006 for possession and trafficking drugs and for being involved in a fatal shooting incident. The prison time had a transforming effect on him, and he was released after seven years owing to his good behavior.

How It All Began

No one can understand and explain the dark sides of crimes more than someone who has been down that path. Reggery Gravenbeek learned from his mistakes and shifted his focus to helping children and young boys stay on the right path.

He even shares his story of how he started dealing drugs and guns while living on the streets. He also shared that he realized the mistakes made in his youth much later. In the beginning, the more he got involved in crime, the more powerful he felt.

How He Transformed Himself and Hundreds of Young Boys

When Reggery Gravenbeek was released from prison, he knew that he wouldn’t go back to the same old life! He tapped into his passion for filmmaking. As well, he nurtured his deep desire to help other young boys so that they didn’t end up in jail like him.

He then joined hands with Team Enkelband. With this organization, he helps ex-prisoners and young boys stay on the right path away from crime and criminals. The team does so by guiding them and enlightening them about the various opportunities for a better living.

Reggery Gravenbeek also organized a talent show for the young boys from the city’s south side with prize money from his own pocket. Things like this, he believes, will help young kids realize the true essence of life and keep them away from crime. As mentioned earlier, he is also a rising filmmaker. After the release of his film De Druk, he started a brand new project as the producer.

Reggery Gravenbeek is a fighter. The way he transformed himself and his life is exemplary and an inspiration for all young boys. His story shows that it’s never too late to start afresh. If you want a sneak peek into his life and know about all that he is up to, make sure you follow him on @reggerygravenbeek or LinkedIn.