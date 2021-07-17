Godspower Emmanuel Chijindu, also known as Phanda Boyy has signed to top ranked entertainment company, I.YU Empire Entertainment limited.

Phanda boyy who has proving himself worthy to be a force with afro beats; his EP ‘Eclipse Of The Heart’ earlier released this year had 4 songs that had diversity in melody and a good play around afro beats.

First of all, his love for cultures outside the shores of Nigeria, with countries like Ghana as his favourite countries makes him have an edge, as he understands what their cultures are like, and what they really want to interpret musically, to create a wonderful song.

“Eclipse Of The Heart” is an harmony of love, hustle and determination which are basically the energy that keeps us going in life. These interests are good bridges to get all kinds of people and all kinds of interest in afrobeats selection.

Secondly, there is this healing power that comes with what he sings from chants, to his lyrics with depth. Songs are meant to be pills for human emotions, so are his lyrics and choice of songs as a soul in pain could have a reason to hope positively.

In addition, Phandaboyy has been able to deliver songs that promote values, from songs he has written for quite a number of artistes and his personal songs, obviously there are more to his inspiration of lyrics as they give reasons to why love and hustle should be important.

Lastly, it is of great shock that Godspower Emmanuel was born in 2002, which makes him only 19-years-old. This has given a big projection and advantage to Phanda as he could be the life of afrobeats even for the next 10 years with age still on his side.

Phandaboyy obviously has promised his not relenting as he is yet to bring to us his best of projects as every new projects he releases is going to be ten steps ahead of every previous project. His next project is set to drop in a few months from now and we await another major hit from him.