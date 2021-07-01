The economy of Anambra State, had received a major boost not from the state government, but from one of the Illustrious son of the State, Dr.Godwin Maduka.

Never in the history of Anambra State, has it witnessed such huge economic stimulus- a $300 million dollars investment, singlehandedly from Dr. Maduka, spanning over a period of 20 years.

This rare feat he achieved, before he even joined the race to become governor of Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Many contend that the PDP in Anambra State goofed by denying Maduka it’s governorship ticket, considering his capacity, international connections, contributions to the development of the State and who won the loyalty and sympathy of the majority of the delegates that were eventually disenfranchised at the nick of the primaries.

At a time the people of Anambra State yearn for a governor that would transform it’s potentials for the development and growth of the State, Maduka remains the ideal governor!

Maduka has not hidden his passion for the good and betterment of the people of Anambra State. He has demonstrated it in words and in actions.

His personal investments in the State in the past 20 years span across various sectors of the State, in health, education, Churches, infrastructure and human empowerment.

Umuchukwu, Maduka’s hometown- is a verifiable case-study of his massive investments in the State.

He built schools, a quarters for Nigeria Civil Defense Corps, quarters for judges, police stations, courts, etc. Indeed, he changed the once rusty village to a modern city.

And to crown it all- he built the tallest building in West Africa- a $100 million dollars medical research center.

The medical facility, is a replica of six other medical facilities, which he had built across six locations in Las Vegas, United States, where he also runs the Las Vegas Pain Institute.

His empowerment programmes in Anambra State has been adjudged unique, considering the overwhelming and massive impact of such programmes on the people.

The aged, the needy, the weak, the young, widows, are benefactors of Maduka’s empowerment programmes, orchestrated by his Foundation.

He also made huge donations to several communities during the Covid-19 pandemic, including several aids and assistance to churches, orphanages, and to the down trodden.

Maduka is the first individual in Anambra State to distribute Covid-19 palliatives, to 183 communities in Anambra State.Even the clueless APGA government of Willie Obiano did not record such a feat!

Mr. Gibson Okagbue, one of the benefactors of Maduka’s largesse, attest to his humanitarian gestures, which he said, the Orumba born medical Practitioner, has sustained for several years before he joined the race for governorship.

He summed it up by saying “This man is simply gold.

“He understands the problems of the people of Anambra State.

“And he knows how to empower people. He simply does it with ease and effortlessly.

“This is the ideal governor for Anambra State.

“He understands what stomach infrastructure is all about” he said.

Over 80 percent of youths in Maduka’s Umuchukwu community are on scholarship, a move he intends to replicate, if he emerges Governor of Anambra State.

He has continuously demonstrated his commitment and passion to empower the youths of the State, which he believes, are propellers for the development and growth of Anambra State.

Maduka has to his credit- the construction of several roads in Umuchukwu. He renovated many of them with private funds, an indication of his resolve to focus on reviving critical infrastructure such as roads, if he becomes governor of the State.

Maduka has not only shown capacity to govern. He has demonstrated it. He has exhibited the passion and ability.

These feats, earned him the prestigious Philanthropist of the Millennium award,where he donated N50 million naira, to support the activities of the foundation championing the ideals of Late Premier of Eastern Region, Late Micheal .I Okpara. The event was witnessed by eminent Nigerians across the country

The people of Anambra State should in their search for a new governor, focus on those with verifiable report cards, and not empty politicians with empty promises.