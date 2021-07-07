How kidnappers killed OPC member during gun duel ― Osun OPC Coordinator

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Prince Deji Aladesawe has narrated how one of its members, Oladejo Muideen, 38, was killed during a gun duel.

Vanguard had reported that a combined team of police, OPC, and local hunters rescued four victims kidnapped by Fulani gunmen after a gun battle on Tuesday during which Muideen, a father of nine was killed.

Aladesawe disclosed that the deceased, a state officer of the OPC, was in the front engaging the kidnappers when he was shot in the head. “It was unfortunate that the brave man who was at the front moving closer to the enemies while engaging them in a gun battle. He was charging towards them and clearing the path for others to gain momentum against the enemy when he was suddenly hit on the head.

“He was a committed and loyal member. Unfortunately, one of his wives is still pregnant, hence, we call on the state government to compensate the family as a means of encouraging others to serve the state gallantly”, he said.

Muideen’s body, Aladesawe added was moved from Otan-Ile, where he was based to Iragbiji, his native town for burial in line with Muslim rites.

He added that Osun Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode had earlier visited the family at Otan-Ile before the body was moved to Iragbiji, reiterating the need for the state government to help the family.

