Juliet Ehimuan, founder, Beyond Limits Africa Initiative, author and director at Google West Africa is hosting the 2021 Beyond Limit Excellence Series for the whole of July to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, and growth enthusiasts to achieve personal growth and business success.

The series which is anchored on her new book titled 30 Days of excellence kicked off on Thursday, 1st July and is geared to set a tone for a memorable month for the attendees. The 30-day series is designed to help attendees strategize for personal growth, development and career progression after a disruptive 2020.

The event features Juliet Ehimuan alongside inspiring guest speakers from different industries who will share real-life stories that will inspire and equip you with practical tools to take your life and career to the next level.

The first week kicked off with an Instagram live chat with Tania Tome, renowned Mozambican motivational speaker and CEO of Ecokaya, with a chat on self-leadership and “succenergy” – a word coined by Tome to describe the energy needed for success. The hour-long conversation was packed full of practical advice for excelling in today’s world, resonating with the hundreds of listeners online.

Week two was nothing short of inspiring with practical learnings in a webinar themed; Tools for Personal Growth and Success featuring the CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola on the 8th of July. During his session, he shared his personal experiences and offered practical tools for success that left participants wanting for more.

One of the take home lessons from his sessions was that “to make an impact in a particular sector, you have to identify the core pillars of that sector and how to play a role that can create value.” He revealed that in the coming years, Flutterwave will play a major role in people’s lives as regards all kinds of payments, focusing on the three pillars of fintech: payment, commerce and logistics

Olugbenga Agboola is a renowned tech expert who has contributed to the development of fintech solutions at several tech companies and financial institutions such as Paypal, Standard Bank among others, and he leads one of Africa’s 4 unicorn companies, Flutterwave.

The following weeks will see equally engaging discussions with Omilola Oshikoya – Wealth Management Expert & Author (July 15th), Nimi Akinkugbe – Nigerian Ambassador to Greece (July 29th), as well as a deep-dive coaching session on strategies for excellence by Juliet on the 22nd July.

Apart from the opportunity to network with career executives and business leaders from across the globe, participants who register and attend the series will also have the chance to apply for the Beyond Limits Think Tank mentorship program.

Selected Think Tank finalists will be able to connect with a group of experienced and highly accomplished CEOs and leaders in intimate virtual sessions where they will gain practical insights and get coached on how to navigate the career and business landscape in today’s fast-changing world.

The Think Tank mentors who will provide sound career and business advice to selected participants include CEO, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; Partner & Chief Economist, PwC, Andrew Nevin, PhD; Filmmaker & Founding Partner, Biola Alabi Media, Bunmi Akinyemiju; Managing General Partner, EchoVC Partners, Eghosa Omogui; Founder & CEO, BellaNaija, Uche Pedro and West Africa Representative, Sigma Bank, Adeola Azeez.

According to Juliet Ehimuan, “July is a month that holds high challenges, and equally high rewards if we’re willing to rise to the challenge.” She also shared that registration is still open, though with limited availability. Entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals and growth enthusiasts can register for fre.