By Elizabeth Osayande

THE immediate past Director General of the National Centre for Women Development, NCWD, Barr. Mary Ekpere-Eta, has said the soon to unveiled Cally Air will revolutionise the aviation sector in the country.

Ekpere-Eta also expressed delight that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has finally joined the progressive family. She said with the development, the state stood to gain from all fronts, considering the enabling potentials in the state and the President’s disposition towards the governor and Cross River State.

Ekpere-Eta noted that even before joining the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Buhari had been very supportive of Cross River State, especially in the area of industrialisation of the state, particularly in the empowerment of women and youths.

She said: “I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appeal to all stakeholders in the state to support the governor in his quest to take the state to an enviable position.

“Of paramount importance to me at this point is Cally Air, which the governor has birthed in the state. I am overjoyed by this new entrant into the aviation sector.

Cally Air, as promising as it is, stands to dictate the pace in the aviation sector. And for the state, it will not only yield dividends to its treasury, but will also create thousands of jobs for our teeming youths.

“Cally Air, it may interest you to note, took delivery of its first Boe[1]ing 737-300 (737-31S, 5N-BYR, msn 29266) on April 6, 2021. A second Boeing 737-300 (5N-BYQ, msn 30334) has also been deliv[1]ered on April 28, 2020. The two Boeing 737 aircrafts have a carry[1]ing capacity of 142 and 144 pas[1]sengers respectively. And more aircrafts are still underway.

“Governor Ayade’s decision for establishing Cally Air is as a result of the high cost of air fares in the country, particularly the Lagos[1]Calabar and Calabar Abuja routes whereby a passenger pays over N70,000 to fly to Calabar.

The route to Calabar, either from Lagos or Abuja, is the most expensive in Nigeria.

“The governor had said that the outrageous charges was due to the non corresponding surplus of airlines coming into Calabar which was the reason he promptly responded to the yearnings of the people.

“Considering the tourism potentials in the state, I am sure you understand better than I do, the need to have an affordable and efficient airline plying the route which Cally Air is the right answer to.’’

Ekpere-Eta said further that Ayade, having created the ministry of aviation in the state, was also constructing an airport at Obudu to support the patronage of international tourists coming to Obudu cattle ranch.

“The airline, according to the governor, will fly Lagos[1]Calabar-Obudu and Abuja[1]Calabar-Obudu-Lagos[1]Abuja routes for now.’

Vanguard News Nigeria