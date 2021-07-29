For Nollywood actress cum producer, Ibironke Hampton better known by the stage name Ibironke Awosika; the make believe world has always been an industry she looked forward to joining and contributing her own little quota after sighting the works of Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Oshin, Bigval Jokotoye amongst others

The multi-talented actress explaining her flair of acting disclosed that she was motivated by the acting prowess of celebrated actress Bimbo Oshin whom she tagged as one of her role models.

She said ‘ I grew up watching the works of Bimbo Oshin and discovered how talented she is delivering on several characters and ever since then I had looked forward to one day appearing on big screen and today my dreams have finally come true’.

Speaking further, the Mass Communication graduate from Olabisi Onabanjo University noted that if acting haven’t caught her fancy she would probably be a Newscaster.

It is pertinent to note that Awosika have featured in countless movies that includes Dangerous Emotion, Gunmi, Shadow, Ega, Damilare amongst others and as such she sees her brand attaining greater heights in years to come.