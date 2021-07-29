Nigeria giant record indie label De-Aire Entertainment Ltd is back from entertainment hiatus.
“We aren’t sleeping, just Nigerian old system of endorsement and record deals needed to be re structured” a statement from the De-Aire Entertainment Chief executive Mr Frankie Ehimuan Aire during the Music week forum hosted by Universal Music Group in South Africa.
He also stated that De-Aire Entertainment will be scouting for only energetic and stylish artists with versatility in music genres.
If you recall De-Aire Entertainment is an established record company and a household name in Nigeria and South Africa entertainment industry, the record company was also pioneer artist talent scout of legendary artists like, Patoranking, Nasty C, Terry G, Meje , YoungstaCPT , and many more.
De-Aire Entertainment was described by blessed memory of the Ivorian music legend Douk Saga as Meilleure Nigérian maison de disques indigène of the year in 2004 at BBC french.
The record company went on vacation in 2016, after having a record deal breach of contract.