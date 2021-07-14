McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was among those to have been targeted by thugs during the chaotic scenes which transpired during England’s Euro 2020 final with Italy on Sunday evening.

What promised to be a glorious day for English football instead descended into another black eye for the sport, as fans’ hopes of welcoming “home” football after 55 years of misery at international tournaments were again dashed from the penalty spot after 120 minutes of action at Wembley.

But this particular shiner wasn’t solely down to the latest penalty shootout heartbreak England has been forced to endure, but also down to the thuggish scenes which transpired in and around Wembley stadium before, during, and after the game – when hundreds of unruly ticketless English fans attempted to force their way into the stadium.

Social media footage captured at various points during the incidents showed fights and bottle-throwing happening en masse – with reports of players’ families being caught up in melees.

F1 star Norris was another who was targeted by the thugs and was mugged of his £40,000 ($55,000) watch after being attacked by a group of football supporters.

According to reports, Norris was attempting to leave the area around the stadium in his £165,000 McLaren GT sports car when he was grabbed by one fan while another ripped his top-of-the-line watch from his wrist.

