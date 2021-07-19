Hoodlum nabbed in Ogun state for impersonating Military personnel

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one of the hoodlums who allegedly kidnapped a military personnel last Friday at the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

The suspect, identified as Waliu Oloyede was arrested on Sunday at the Odo Pako axis of Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state, while attempting to impersonate the army personnel whom he had earlier abducted the previous day.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital said Oloyede, alongside others now at large had at about 11: 30p.m Friday the 16th of July, 2021, abducted a military personnel of the rank of a Warrant Officer 2 (W/o2), took him to their hideouts in Alagbado where they stripped him of his uniform.

Oyeyemi explained that the hoodlums collected the W/o2’s identity card and his three ATM cards and phone before he eventually escaped from them.

The suspect, however, met his waterloo when clad in the stolen military fatigue, made a failed attempt to snatch a dane gun from a vigilante operative at Pako area of Ota.

The development compelled the Vigilance Group to make a distress call across to the police at Sango Ota, thereby forcing the Divisional Police Officer in charge, CSP Godwin Idehai to lead a team of the security operatives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect could not give a satisfactory account of himself and was also unable to give an account of how he got the military uniform, or address of the unit where he is serving, hence he was detained for impersonation”.

“While in detention, police got an information that it was their victim’s uniform the suspect put on to commit another crime before he was arrested”.

The Ogun PPRO however, stated that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation, while he also ordered for a massive manhunt on his other accomplice with the view to bring them to justice.

