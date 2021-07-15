Organizers of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards), recently celebrated a renowned socialite, businesswoman and philanthropist – Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Kolade on her birthday.

The Producer and African Representative of HAPAwards, Adeola Odunowo led other team members to surprise the Managing Director of Fisolak Global Resources at her palatial home in Lagos.

According to Odunowo, the visit and recognition was in honor of the good works, business strides and positive contributions of Dr. Kolade to development in society.

“We decided to honor her on a special day and also officially present a trophy as the International Business Woman of the Year 2020, from the last edition of HAPAwards, which took place in the United State of America.”

Odunowo further noted the awards is an appreciation of Dr. Kolade’s immense efforts to showcase the best of African heritage, reposition Yoruba culture and tradition around the World. He disclosed that the 5th edition of HAPAwards has already commenced with activities in top gear to make this year’s edition a memorable one.

The theme for HAPAwards 2021 is tagged “Collaboration for Global Development, Peace and Prosperity”, as submissions continue to pour in for the different genres and categories.

Other winners from the 2020 edition are Richard Mofe Damijo, Patoranking, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw and His Royal Majesty, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Alara of Ilara Kingdom among notable personalities across Africa and beyond.

Princess Toyin Kolade – the Iyalaje of the source, as she fondly called, said the honor will encourage and motivate her to do more for the less privileged in society while representing Africa on the global stage.

The HAPAwards is a US-based award which recognizes outstanding individuals, whose lives have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments.